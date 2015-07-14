BRIEF-Syria's Solidarity Alliance Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 84.5 million pounds versus 120.7 million pounds year ago
LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Zambia has mandated Barclays and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the US and Europe, starting on July 16, according to a market source.
A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S bond may follow, subject to market conditions.
Zambia is rated B by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)
KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 Edra Energy has relaunched a request for proposal to hire banks for its IPO that is targeting to raise $500 million to $1 billion, IFR Asia reported citing two sources with knowledge of the deal.