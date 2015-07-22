BRIEF-Home Capital reports changes to board of directors
* Home Capital announces changes to the board of directors: Alan Hibben to replace Gerald Soloway effective today
LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - Zambia will expect to issue a US bond due in July 2027 on Thursday, according to a lead manager.
The bond will be an amortiser, with an 11-year average life and three equal redemption payments in July 2025, July 2026 and July 2027.
Lead managers are taking indications of interest as Zambia completes its roadshow meetings on Wednesday.
Zambia is rated B by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. Barclays and Deutsche Bank are leading the 144A/Reg S bond. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
* Home Capital announces changes to the board of directors: Alan Hibben to replace Gerald Soloway effective today
* EMC Insurance Group Inc reports 2017 first quarter results, and announces a presentation by management at the 2017 east coast ideas investor conference