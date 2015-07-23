BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 102.3 million dirhams versus 86.1 million dirhams year ago
LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Zambia has set a final yield of 9.375% on a US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized July 2027 amortising bond, according to a source.
This compares to initial price thoughts of 9.50% area, released earlier on Thursday.
Demand for the deal is north of US$2.5bn. Books are now closed, with launch and pricing to follow.
Barclays and Deutsche Bank are running the deal. Zambia is rated B by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
May 9 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 31 bids for 72.31 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Monday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)