(Adds trader comments, background)

LUSAKA, March 23 Zambia's central bank raised the amount of money that commercial banks are required to deposit with it to 18 percent from 14 percent as from April 8 in a bid to address the kwacha currency's volatility, commercial bank sources said on Monday.

Traders said the increase of the statutory reserve ratio would give support to the kwacha, which gained more than 2 percent against the dollar on Monday.

"The Bank of Zambia issued the circular announcing the hike of the statutory reserve ratio late on Friday," a commercial bank trader said.

"It is likely to mop up excess liquidity which would otherwise have been used to buy dollars," another trader said.

New central bank Governor Denny Kalyalya said on Friday he would deal with the volatile currency using various measures, including tightening liquidity. Kalyalya said "all instruments are on the table" when asked whether the central bank would consider a further increase of the statutory reserve ratio.

Kalyalya said last year's move by the central bank, the Bank of Zambia, to raise the statutory reserve ratio had not been enough to ease the pressure on the kwacha. (Reporing by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)