By Chris Mfula

LUSAKA, March 20 Zambia's kwacha recouped some losses against the dollar on Friday after new central bank Governor Denny Kalyalya said he would deal with the volatile currency with measures including tightening liquidity.

The currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer has fallen about 20 percent since the start of the year, partly hit by lower copper prices and weak demand from China.

The kwacha turned on Kalyalya's comments, firming by 1.3 percent to 7.55 to the dollar but later pared the gains to trade at 7.73. The unit fell more than 1.1 percent in early trade on Friday, having slipped to a record low of 7.7500 on Thursday.

"We will continue to review the situation and take necessary measures to address the volatility," Kalyalya said. "In the current circumstance where there is high demand and less supply of dollars, what we try to do is to tighten the liquidity."

Last year's move by the central bank, the Bank of Zambia, to raise the statutory reserve ratio had not been enough to ease the pressure on the kwacha, Kalyalya told his inaugural news conference after his appointment in February.

"We don't rule out any instrument if that is what will get us the intended results. All instruments are on the table," Kalyalya said when asked whether the central bank would consider a further increase of the statutory reserve ratio.

The Zambian government has been at loggerheads with mining companies, including Glencore and Vedanta Resources , over higher royalties and Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds, putting investment in peril at a time when copper is around 4-1/2 year lows and economic growth is faltering.

Traders said the kwacha could recover if the impasse with mining companies was resolved.

"Obviously it reacted to the governor's comments, but we have to wait and see what measures will actually be put in place," a commercial bank trader said.

The central bank governor said he too was anxious that the dispute with the mines is resolved quickly.

"I am anxious to see more dollars coming in," Kalyalya said.

"The sentiments in our economy around mining have been negative. There is this impasse, which had been with the VAT refunds last year, and then you have the new tax regime which the mines are not happy with," Kalyalya said. (Editing by James Macharia and Tom Heneghan)