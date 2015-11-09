LUSAKA Nov 9 Chinese companies plan to
establish a new industrial park on the outskirts of the Zambian
capital Lusaka with an initial investment of $300 million, a
visiting company executive said.
More than 30 Chinese companies would invest in areas
including bicycle assembly, telecommunications and the
manufacture of water pumps, Zou Lin, the chairman of
construction services group Tianjin Taida Landun said.
Zambia's Commerce, Trade and Industry minister Margaret
Mwanakatwe said the park would provide a further spur to Chinese
investment in the southern African nation.
Chinese companies have invested heavily in mining and other
sectors over the last 10 years with investment reaching $2.6
billion in 2014, the Chinese embassy said.
China has lent Zambia's neighbour Angola around $20 billion
since a 27-year civil war ended in 2002, according to Reuters
estimates. Angola is Africa second largest crude oil producer,
whereas Zambia is its second biggest copper producer.
The 1,000-hectare park would also host Chinese firms
involved in international trade, the medical industry,
packaging, agriculture and tourism, Zou said.
"Total investment will be $300 million for the first phase
and this will gradually rise to $1 billion," Zou said, adding
the park would lead to new infrastructure and jobs.
China plans to invest a further $900 million over the next
five years in an economic free zone, where firms will be
exempted from some taxes such as customs duties.
