* Massive tailbacks at crucial African border crossing
* DRC's second city feeling the squeeze
* Private customs concession cancelled in 2011
By Chris Mfula and Aaron Ross
LUSAKA/KINSHASA, Sept 30 A month ago, Democratic
Republic of Congo's (DRC) border post with Zambia, one of
Africa's busiest land frontiers, went high-tech, with a
web-based customs system that was meant to improve efficiency
and eradicate corruption.
It's not quite working to plan.
As officials struggle to get to grips with the new system
and DRC's decrepit phone network groans under the weight of
data, the Kasumbalesa border post 300 km (200 miles) north of
Lusaka has almost ground to a halt, according to drivers and
freight operators.
The result is a tailback of trucks stretching at least 20 km
into Zambia and a spike in prices in Lubumbashi, impoverished
DRC's second city, which has lost its one proper road link to
the outside.
The bottleneck is bad even by African standards but it
throws into stark relief the problems governments face as they
try to remove the numerous bureaucratic and physical barriers to
intra-regional trade across the poorest continent.
"The trucks are moving about 100 metres a day," said Zambian
trucker Darius Chisanga, who spent more than a week idling at
Kasumbalesa. "My papers expired while we were still in the queue
and I had to extend the validity before entering Congo."
Commerce between sub-Saharan African countries accounted for
just 11.3 percent of their total trade in 2011, down from a peak
of 22.4 percent in 1997 and a ratio that compares woefully with
around 50 percent in developing Asia, according to UNCTAD, the
United Nations trade organisation.
Well aware that this imposes a big brake on growth, African
leaders committed two years ago to boosting regional trade and
fast-tracking a continent-wide free trade area.
Yet the reality on the ground is of bureaucratic bungling
and shoddy infrastructure continuing to impose huge costs on
African economies and consumers.
The Kasumbalesa blockage is being felt 100 km away in
Lubumbashi, a bustling mining city of several million who rely
on the 450 trucks a day that normally pass through the border
laden with everything from biscuits to cement to paraffin.
Shop owners are stockpiling and prices of staples such as
casava powder - known locally as fufu - have gone up 50 percent
in three weeks.
"This has already had a big effect. It is causing lots of
problems for the population," Lubumbashi resident Charles
Pitchou said.
CANCELLED CONTRACT
Kasumbalesa - at the heart of the relatively prosperous and
developed Copperbelt - was meant to be an example of how to do
it properly, a frontier handed over to a private firm to make
customs run like clockwork.
In one of the first public-private partnerships on African
borders, an Israeli-run firm called Baran Trade and Investments
won a 20-year concession in 2009 to build a "one-stop" customs
post and operate it for 20 years.
With $5 million of Baran's own money and a $20 million loan
from the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Zambia Border
Crossing Company (ZBCC), as the subsidiary was known, had a
streamlined Kasumbalesa up and running in 2011.
Local media reports suggested much-reduced crossing times.
However, Lusaka cancelled ZBCC's contract in late 2011 when
President Rupiah Banda lost an election and his successor,
Michael Sata, ordered investigations into a slew of state deals
struck by his predecessor.
According to the ensuing Zambian government inquiry, the
Baran deal never went out to public tender and the fees charged
to trucks - $19 per axle - were too high.
It also said giving control of the border to an outside
concessionaire was a threat to national security and that the
reduction in waiting times was not as dramatic as the firm said.
Baran's chief executive, contacted via ZBCC's website, did
not respond to requests for comment.
CRASH
With Baran gone, the state-run border posts muddled through
until September, when DRC upgraded its systems from 'Sydonia++',
a set-up widely used in the 1990s, to a web-based successor
called 'Sydonia World', freight operators and regional trade
experts said.
Although UNCTAD was pushing use of 'Sydonia World' as far
back as 2002, the data burden was too much for DRC's computer
networks, which crashed.
"The system is very good but if you don't have a decent
Internet connection, it doesn't work," said Mike Fitzmaurice, a
South African logistics consultant and editor of online trade
journal Freight Into Africa.
National government spokesman Lambert Mende said a vice
finance minister had been despatched from Kinshasa, 1,500 km
away, to resolve the problem.
Zambia too is pulling out the stops to get the border moving
again in a region important to its economy.
"We need to have a normal flow of goods and services because
this affects the entire region," deputy trade minister Miles
Sampa told Reuters.
One stop-gap solution has been to scan documents in
low-resolution black-and-white, rather than full colour, to ease
the data burden.
But even if the two sides iron out the immediate snafu, the
fiasco has provided another example of the dream of a seamless,
integrated African border crossing falling short of reality.
Amid much fanfare, Zimbabwe and Zambia upgraded their
Chirundu border to a one-stop frontier in 2009 but crossing
times have only dropped from 38 hours before to 35 now,
according to Fitzmaurice, who compiles weekly records on delays.
By contrast, customs clearance within the 114-year-old
Southern African Customs Union (SACU) - South Africa, Botswana,
Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland - can be as little as 30 minutes.
"Once you go north of SACU, into Zimbabwe, Zambia, wherever,
there's no such thing as a 'good' border post," Fitzmaurice
said. "The concept behind all these systems is good but the
implementation just falls down every time."
(Additional reporting and writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by
Anna Willard)