LUSAKA Feb 2 Copper production in Zambia, Africa's largest producer of the metal, dropped to 824,976 tonnes in 2012 from 881,108 tonnes the previous year, a central bank spokesman said on Saturday.

Copper exports rose to 903,138 tonnes during the period from 832,145 tonnes during the previous twelve months, spokesman Kanguya Mayondi said.

Cobalt production fell to 5,436 tonnes from 7,701 tonnes, but exports of that metal increased to 10,030 from 7,830 tonnes, he added. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Peroshni Govender)