July 28 Canadian-based copper miner, First
Quantum Minerals, said that power cuts imposed by
Zambia's state-run electricity company have hit its mining
operations in the north western province of the country.
"Facilities at the Kansanshi mine, smelter and the Sentinel
project are currently operating at reduced capacities while
various options to alleviate the effect on production are being
evaluated," it said in a statement released on Monday.
First Quantum said it was unable to provide estimates on how
long the power supply reduction would last or its impact on
production.
Zambia, Africa's No.2 copper producer, said earlier in July
that it planned to cut power supplies to mines by up to 30
percent after water levels at its hydro-electric projects
dropped due to drought, sources told Reuters.
The country's power provider ZESCO has contracted independent
power producers to procure more electricity by the end of 2015,
First Quantum said.
First Quantum's Zambian smelter, which ramped up in
February, is expected to produce over 300,000 tonnes of copper
metal from around 1.2 million tonnes of concentrate a year, when
it reaches full operation.
Other foreign companies running mines in the southern
African nation include Glencore, Barrick Gold Corp
and Vedanta Resources
