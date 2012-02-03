* Investigators question former first lady
* Banda says Sata misled
LUSAKA Feb 3 Zambian police have
questioned the wife of former president Rupiah Banda about the
source of funding for a luxury villa, the latest in a string of
investigations into high-profile figures by the southern African
country's new government.
President Michael Sata has made fighting corruption one of
his priorities since ousting Banda in September. His
administration has reversed several deals made during Banda's
term and launched probes into a host of other transactions.
Sata directed law enforcement agencies in December to
investigate the purchase of the villa that Thandiwe Banda owns
jointly with other members of a private trust.
Police spokeswoman Charity Munganga said the former first
lady was questioned on Friday for allegedly abusing authority
and laundering money during the purchase of the villa.
"The former first lady co-operated very well and our
investigations are continuing," Munganga said.
Banda told supporters in Lusaka that his wife was innocent
and the truth would soon come out. He said Sata would soon
realize that he had been misled.
Last month, the government said it was investigating former
finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane over a tax deferment
agreement he concluded with an Indian company.
It has also said it will take full control of fixed-line
operator Zamtel from Libyan owner LAP Green Networks after an
inquiry in November ruled the 2010 transaction illegal.
Officials are also looking into the 2007 sale of a 49
percent stake in state-owned Zanaco Bank to Rabobank
of the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)