LUSAKA, March 16 Zambia has summoned former
President Rupiah Banda for questioning over alleged corruption,
investigators said on Saturday, a day after parliament stripped
him of immunity from prosecution.
The summons could mean government is preparing official
charges against Banda, who has been accused of abuse of office
and the misappropriation of more than $11 million of public
funds during his three years as president.
"I can confirm that the former president has been summoned
to appear before us for questioning on Monday," said Namukolo
Kasumpa, a spokeswoman for the government investigation team.
Justice Minister Wynter Kabimba said on Friday the
government had concluded investigations and was ready to
prosecute.
Banda's lawyer Robert Amsterdam, in a statement on Saturday,
accused President Michael Sata's government of launching a
"witch hunt" against Banda, who ruled the southern African
country from 2008 to 2011.
Banda was swept from office in 2011 by Sata, whose
government has launched several high-profile corruption probes
into deals struck by the former administration while it ran
Africa's biggest copper-producing country.
Sata's government has already won convictions against a few
Banda officials and has been investigating suspected shortfalls
in tax collection revenues from copper.
In February, Banda, who then enjoyed immunity from
prosecution, refused to appear before a team of investigators
which summoned him for questioning.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by David Dolan and Mark
Trevelyan)