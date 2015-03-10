(Updates with latest losses)
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, March 10 Zambia's kwacha extended
losses on Tuesday, falling more than 2 percent to its weakest
since May 2014, as concerns over President Edgar Lungu's health
affected market sentiment in Africa's No. 2 copper producer.
Lungu, 58, said he would travel to South Africa for further
medical tests after a suspected narrowing of the food pipe
caused him to fall ill over the weekend.
The leader took over the helm of the southern African nation
in January after a narrow victory in an election to replace
former president Michael Sata, who died in October aged 77 while
undergoing treatment in London.
The kwacha touched 7.1450 against the dollar, and traders
cited Lungu's health as a catalyst in its decline.
"With two of the presidents dying in office in recent years
things are a little jittery," said Zambia analyst Irmgard
Erasmus at NKC Independent Economists.
Concerns over Zambia's mainstay copper business, which
remains at risk after government hiked mining royalties in
January, has also dampened the outlook for the kwacha. The
higher royalties triggered a dispute with companies such as
Glencore and Vedanta Resources.
Plans by the government to relax rules that had prevented
$600 million in tax refunds being paid to foreign mining firms,
helped the kwacha recover briefly late last month, but the
currency has since weakened because the dispute is yet to be
resolved permanently.
"Still on-going is the new mining tax regime, with the
political risk perceived to have risen in recent days," Erasmus
said.
There was huge dollar appetite from the corporates such as
the mines companies, said analyst Maambo Hamaundu, as the copper
price fell on the day driven down by falling demand from top
copper consumer China.
Copper fell on Tuesday as the dollar hit multi-year highs
against the euro and yen and as data showed increased factory
sector deflation in China. A strong U.S. currency makes
dollar-priced metals costlier for non-U.S. investors.
