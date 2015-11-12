(Corrects kwacha price in paragraph two)

LUSAKA Nov 12 Zambia central bank continued offloading U.S. dollars into the foreign exchange market in a bid to support the copper producing nation's currency, two traders told Reuters on Thursday, lifting the unit by nearly 10 percent.

By 1000 GMT the kwacha had strengthened 9.18 percent to 12.38 per dollar, its firmest level since October 28 according to Thomson Reuters data.

Bank of Zambia spokesman Kanguya Mayondi declined to comment.