LUSAKA, Jan 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
F orward-thinking farmers in drought-hit Zambia are planning to
trim the amount of maize they plant, switching to faster-growing
crops such as beans that can better survive erratic weather.
"I will have to stop growing maize and find other crops to
sustain our livelihood because we have had no rains this
season," said Sinoya Phiri, a 42-year-old peasant farmer in
Katyoka village, around 27 km (16.78 miles) south of the capital
Lusaka.
He usually plants his maize crop between November 15 and 20,
at the onset of the rainy season, but last year the rains did
not come except for one downpour in mid-December.
"Since then we haven't had any rains, and if it doesn't rain
in the next week, with this extraordinary heat, I am afraid even
the little surviving crop will dry up completely," Phiri said in
early January.
The abnormal conditions have prompted him to start keeping
pigs and chickens, as well as try out crops like sugar beans and
soya beans, which mature more quickly than maize.
Zambia faces a critical food shortage as most areas where
food crops are grown, concentrated in the south, have been hit
by the current dry spell.
The majority of peasant farmers depend on the rains to
irrigate their maize crop, which is used to produce the
country's staple food - a maize-meal dish called nshima consumed
by most Zambians.
The director of the Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD),
Jacob Nkomoki, said the dry spell was a result of the El Niño
weather phenomenon which has brought drought conditions to
southern Africa, combined with dry air flowing from the
southeast of the continent.
It has mainly affected southern parts of Zambia, including
Southern, Western, Lusaka, Central and Eastern provinces.
Nkomoki said most of these places recorded less than 40 mm of
rainfall between mid-November and early January.
On Jan. 8, Lusaka and some southern areas were hit by a
violent hailstorm that left a trail of destruction. It killed
five people in the capital, destroyed buildings and washed away
already wilted crops.
FOOD ASSESSMENT
Zambian Minister of Agriculture Given Lubinda said the
government had begun an assessment of the country's food
situation to help it plan for anticipated shortages. The review
is due to be completed by Jan. 23.
"I am concerned about places where there might not be enough
rains, as this will compromise the food security in households,"
he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The assessment will help the government determine which
relief supplies to send to drought-affected areas, he added.
The president of the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU),
Evelyn Nguleka, said farmers are aware of the risks posed by
climate change, as well as separate global weather influences
such as El Niño.
"The country and the world at large are facing serious
climatic and economic challenges," she said.
Besides weather uncertainty, those challenges include more
expensive inputs, including seeds and fertilisers, and equipment
due to an unstable foreign exchange rate, she added.
Zambia is a copper-exporting country and low international
copper prices have caused its export earnings to dwindle.
PRESSURE TO ADAPT
Nguleka said the ZNFU is pursuing new ways of doing business
amid the changing climate and rising cost of production.
Shifting weather patterns are making it tougher to earn
enough from maize cultivation alone, hence farmers should be
encouraged to try out new crops, such as cowpea, and develop
technologies that could help maintain harvests, she added.
"I would like to urge my fellow farmers to diversify their
production and carefully select crop varieties which will reach
maturity within the remaining wet months," she said.
The rainy season normally continues through to mid-March,
while maize requires 60 to 90 days to mature.
Minister Lubinda said the government aims to ease climate
change effects for farmers by including other commodities like
rice and cotton in its Farmer Input Support Programme. Currently
it provides free maize seed and fertiliser.
"Diversification will ensure that the farmers and the nation
as a whole are food and nutrition-secure, as well as increasing
household incomes," he said.
Farmers like Phiri have already started expanding into
different crops and livestock farming. And they are embracing
alternative methods such as conservation agriculture, which
supports a range of crops and low soil tillage.
But if farmers do not adapt quickly, Zambia's food security
will be seriously compromised - as could happen after the recent
crop failures, Phiri warned.
In the future, people will need to alter their habit of
eating so much maize meal, he added.
"It is becoming unsustainable to grow maize because of the
changing weather patterns," he said. "I am afraid if we don't
change our farming methods, especially the growing of maize, we
will end up as a hungry country."
(Reporting by Whitney Mulobela; editing by Megan Rowling.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit
www.trust.org)