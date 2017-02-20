LUSAKA Feb 20 Zambia's economic growth is seen
rising to 4 percent in 2017 and 4.2 percent in 2018, the World
Bank said on Monday, predicting a jump in copper prices and
improved power supply.
"Zambia is on a slow economic recovery path," the World
Bank's senior financial management specialist Srinivas Gurazada
said at a meeting with mining firms.
The government has forecast that the economy would grow 3.4
percent this year from around 3 percent last year due to low
copper prices, power shortages, inflation and a government cash
crunch that restricted investment into new projects.
