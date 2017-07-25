FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 13 hours ago

Zambia set to reach 4.3 pct GDP target as agriculture, mining recover

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, July 25 (Reuters) - Zambia's target of 4.3 percent expansion of gross domestic product in 2017 remains feasible due to expansion in key sectors in the economy and tighter spending by the government, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Tuesday.

"This is mainly driven by observed growth in the major sectors of agriculture, mining, construction, transport and storage, and the wholesale and retail trade," Mutati said in a mid-year economic update.

The International Monetary Fund said in June it may grant Zambia up to $1.3 billion in a three-year credit facility to help plug a budget deficit of around 7 percent. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)

