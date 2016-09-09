Zambia's President Edgar Lungu attends a signing ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

LUSAKA Zambia's High Court has rejected an application by the main opposition party to block President Edgar Lungu's inauguration set for next week after last month's contested election, his lawyers said on Friday.

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema had petitioned the court to overturn a Constitutional Court decision not to give him more time to legally challenge Lungu's reelection.

"The court has refused to block the inauguration. The High Court has no power to block a decision of a higher court," Lungu's lawyer Tutwa Ngulube told reporters.

