Zambia's President Edgar Lungu attends a signing ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

LUSAKA Zambia's Supreme Court has rejected an application by the main opposition party to stop President Edgar Lungu's inauguration set for Tuesday after last month's contested election, a lawyer for the opposition leader said on Monday.

"The court has declined to grant the application on grounds that as a single judge he has no jurisdiction," Keith Mweemba, a lawyer for opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema told journalists.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)