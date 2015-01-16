* Jan. 20 vote follows President Sata's death last year
* Sata's heir Lungu seen as marginal favourite
* Businessman Hichilema gaining middle-class support
* Winner to struggle with copper price slump, mining spat
By Joe Brock and Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Jan 16 Zambian lawyer Edgar Lungu's
rapid rise from backroom politician to presidential front-runner
in one of Africa's most promising frontier markets has revealed
tactical nous and a steely determination that few knew lay
beneath his quiet exterior.
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) candidate goes into the
copper producer's Jan. 20 presidential by-election as slight
favourite over main rival Hakainde Hichilema, a businessman
whose United Party for National Development is popular with the
middle-class and investors.
But with no reliable opinion polls, few experts are keen to
call a clear winner in the contest to succeed President Michael
Sata, who died in office in October aged 77.
"Lungu has the edge but there are so many unknowns this time
around," said Alex Ng'oma, a political analyst at the University
of Zambia. "It's too close to call."
Lungu has been swift to tap into the working class support
base of Sata, a populist leader from the majority Bemba tribe,
using catch phrases and slang in traditional languages on the
campaign trail, while avoiding detailed policy debates.
His promises to build roads and reduce fuel and food
prices, despite IMF pressure to cut public spending, mirror the
pledges that won Sata a 2011 election.
"We vote Lungu because of Michael Sata," said Gilbert Neba,
a shoe-seller on a bustling street in the capital, Lusaka.
"What Lungu says in campaigns is about the continuity of the
late president. Let him finish what Sata started," Neba added,
puffing out his chest to display a "Vote Lungu" t-shirt.
"SILENT TYPE"
However, Lungu, a tall, slim figure described by his
campaign team as the "silent type", is a very different prospect
from Sata, an abrasive leader nicknamed 'King Cobra' because of
his venomous tongue.
He only emerged as a potential PF leader in August when Sata
shocked the ruling party by firing his presumed successor,
justice minister Wynter Kabimba, and replacing him with Lungu.
"If you asked anyone six months ago who would be the next
president, no one would have picked Edgar," a lawyer who has
worked with Lungu told Reuters.
"But maybe we should have known. He's a quiet guy but very
persuasive. He's got this affable, laid-back style and people
tend to give him what he wants before they realise it."
Hichilema, known locally as "HH", won 18 percent of votes in
2011 but is thought to have gained support due to PF infighting
following Sata's death.
With another election due in 20 months when Sata's first
term would have ended, the winner will have little time to
overturn a host of economic problems.
Zambia, the continent's biggest copper producer after
Democratic Republic of Congo, has been one of the world's best
performing economies in the last decade, averaging 6-7 percent
growth as the mining sector boomed.
But growth slowed to 5.5 percent last year and could ease
further with the price of copper, which accounts for 70 percent
of export earnings, falling to a 6-year low this week.
The government is also in deadlock with mining companies
over unpaid VAT returns and royalty increases, adding to
pressure on the kwacha currency.
"The scope to make bold changes will be limited," said one
senior Western diplomat in Lusaka. "Victory this time could be a
poisoned chalice."
