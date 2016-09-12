(Adds details on broadcasting regulator lifts suspension of
Muvi TV)
LUSAKA, Sept 12 Zambia's Supreme Court has
rejected an application by the main opposition party to stop
President Edgar Lungu's inauguration, set for Tuesday after last
month's contested election, a lawyer for the opposition leader
said on Monday.
The election row - which followed violence between rival
campaign supporters in what is otherwise considered one of
Africa's most stable democracies - could damage Zambia's ability
to attract investment critical to reviving the economy.
"The court has declined to grant the application on grounds
that as a single judge he has no jurisdiction," Keith Mweemba, a
lawyer for opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema told
journalists.
Lungu's inauguration after the Aug. 11 election was
postponed because Hichilema challenged the result in court,
saying the vote was rigged. A law introduced in January says the
winner of a presidential vote cannot be sworn in if their
victory is contested in court.
On Friday the Lusaka High Court threw out an attempt by
Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader
Hichilema to overturn a Constitutional Court decision not to
give him more time to legally challenge Lungu's re-election.
Mweemba said his clients planned to file another application
before the full bench of the Supreme Court.
Zambia will press on with swearing in its president for
another five-year-term on Tuesday after Lungu won 50.35 percent
of the vote according to the official results.
Prospects for resuming critical budget support talks with
the International Monetary Fund have been dimmed by delays in
swearing in a new head of state.
Lungu has been the head of the ruling Patriotic Front since
its leader, Michael Sata, died in 2014. He won the presidency
the following year, defeating Hichilema in their first electoral
confrontation.
In a separate ruling, the broadcasting regulator lifted the
suspension of Muvi TV, the nation's largest private television
station after the station admitted to producing "unfair and
unbalanced content" during the election period.
In August the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA)
suspended the licences of three private broadcasters, saying
they had conducted themselves in an "unprofessional manner"
during and after the election. The IBA said the station's
coverage "posed a risk to national peace and stability, but gave
no details.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing
by James Macharia)