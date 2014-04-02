LUSAKA, April 2 Zambia's energy regulator approved a 28.8 percent electricity price increase for mining companies in one of Africa's largest copper producers effective April 2.

The Energy Regulation Board said in a statement the bulk supply agreement tariffs between state power company Zesco and companies such as Copperbelt Energy Corporation would be adjusted to 6.84 cents per KWh from 5.31 cents per KWh. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)