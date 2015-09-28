LONDON, Sept 28 Prices for Zambia's
dollar-denominated sovereign debt hit record lows across the
curve on Monday after ratings agency Moody's cut the copper
producer's sovereign rating on Friday.
The 2022 issue fell fell 0.9 cent to around
74 cents in the dollar while the 2024 bond
weakened by 0.65 cent to 83.7 cents, according to Tradeweb data.
The 2027 issue lost 0.56 cent to 83.7 cents.
Yields are over 10 percent.
On Friday, Moody's had downgraded the credit-worthiness of
Africa's second-biggest copper producer to B2 from B1,citing
slow economic growth and depressed commodity prices.
The Zambian kwacha fell around 5 percent against the
dollar on Monday.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker)