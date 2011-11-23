* Project 18 months ahead of schedule
* Plans to capture 97 percent of emmissions
LUSAKA Nov 23 Zambia's Mopani Copper
Mines owned by Glencore International Plc expects to
complete work to capture sulphur dioxide emmissions at its
Mufulira smelter by 2013, it said on Wednesday.
"This is 18 months ahead of the Zambian government's target
of 2015," Mopani said in a statement.
On completion of the final phase of the project, around 97
percent of all sulphur dioxide emmissions at Mufulira would be
captured, it said.
The final phase of the work, already underway, is to install
gas capturing equipment and a second acid plant to recycle
captured sulphur dioxide as sulphuric acid, the company said.
The new equipment is being installed as each phase of the
plant is completed and this hs enabled operations to continue
without any shutdown, Mopani said.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula, editing by Ed Stoddard)