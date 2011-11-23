* Project 18 months ahead of schedule

* Plans to capture 97 percent of emmissions

LUSAKA Nov 23 Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines owned by Glencore International Plc expects to complete work to capture sulphur dioxide emmissions at its Mufulira smelter by 2013, it said on Wednesday.

"This is 18 months ahead of the Zambian government's target of 2015," Mopani said in a statement.

On completion of the final phase of the project, around 97 percent of all sulphur dioxide emmissions at Mufulira would be captured, it said.

The final phase of the work, already underway, is to install gas capturing equipment and a second acid plant to recycle captured sulphur dioxide as sulphuric acid, the company said.

The new equipment is being installed as each phase of the plant is completed and this hs enabled operations to continue without any shutdown, Mopani said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, editing by Ed Stoddard)