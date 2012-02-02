LUSAKA Feb 2 Glencore International's
Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia has agreed a 17 percent
pay rise with unions, almost triple the inflation rate, a labour
official said on Thursday.
"We signed for a 17 percent pay rise last evening. It may
not be the best given that people's expectations were high after
the change of government but this was the highest we could get,"
Goodwell Kaluba, general secretary of Zambia's National Union of
Mine and Allied Workers, told Reuters.
Kaluba said some workers were not happy with the deal but
urged them to accept the agreement, which should avert any
industrial action. Officials at Mopani were not immediately
available for comment.
Konkola Copper Mines, part of London-listed Vedanta
Resources, awarded a similar pay increase last month.
President Michael Sata, who swept to power last year on the
back of promises to spread the benefits of Zambia's mineral
wealth, asked labour unions this week to keep salary demands
close to inflation, which slowed to 6.4 percent in January.
He also told cabinet ministers not to interfere in salary
negotiations, saying that could scare foreigners looking to
invest in Africa's biggest copper producer.
Sata's support base is with the working class in Lusaka and
the northern Copperbelt. Before last year's election, he
frequently attacked foreign investment, most notably from China,
although has toned down the rhetoric since coming to power.