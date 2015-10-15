LUSAKA, Zambia Oct 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Brenda
Nglazi Zulu has tried to adapt to the power cuts that sometimes
leave her home in the capital Lusaka without electricity for
half the day. She bought a gas stove and installed solar panels
to help keep her lights on.
But the cost to her career as a freelance journalist and
researcher is becoming intolerable. Her monthly income has
dropped by more than half, because most of the day she can't
work at all.
"I now only work when electricity is available to power my
mobile phone and my laptop," said Zulu, 45. "Initially it used
to be two to four hours of no electricity, but now we go eight
hours to 12 hours a day without power."
With increasingly erratic seasonal rainfall causing severe
water shortages at Zambia's hydropower plants, Zesco, the
country's sole power utility, says it has been forced to cut
back on electricity supply to households and industries.
The lack of reliable power is hitting Zambia's economy, as
people struggle to make a living without electricity half the
day, experts say. Unless heavy rains come to Zambia soon, they
add, the country will face a heavy economic bill from climate
change.
CRIPPLED COPPER MINES
In June, Zesco released a statement saying that erratic
rainfall over the last two years has resulted in low water
supplies at both its Kariba North Power Station in the southern
part of the country and nearby Kafue Gorge Station.
Kariba is running at only 40 percent capacity, the company
said, while Kafue Gorge is running at one-third of its 1,500
megawatt (MW) generation capacity.
According to the Zambia Meteorological Development agency,
annual rainfall has dropped from an average 1,200 mm to below
600 mm in most areas over the last two years.
The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) predicts
that the current El Nino weather event will only make things
worse: "With El Nino forecast to continue into the first quarter
of 2016, suppressed rainfall is likely over many regions during
the coming rainy season, including in southern Africa, America,
and the Caribbean."
Continued low rainfall could have a huge impact on the
country's economy, experts warn.
The country's copper mining industry, which accounts for 70
percent of Zambia's foreign exchange earnings, has already been
hobbled by the country's power problem.
In September, Anglo-Swiss mining and commodity trading giant
Glencore, which owns a large share of Zambia's Mopani Copper
Mines, told the Zambian government it plans to lay off workers
and cited power supply shortages as one of the factors behind
the decision to downsize, alongside dropping copper prices.
"They intend to lay off close to 38,000 workers," Zambia
labour minister Fackson Shamenda told local media.
Also in September, copper mining firm Luanshya Copper Mines
said in a statement it had cut production and sent some 1,200
workers on forced leave after reducing the mine's operational
hours to compensate for the electricity shortage.
The National Union of Miners Workers has since requested an
emergency dialogue with the parties involved to try to save the
mining jobs.
MORE DAMAGE TO FORESTS
Climate experts say that the damage low rainfall does to the
country's economy could also have a destructive impact on its
environment.
"(The power shortage) may lead to soaring deforestation and
further compounding on global warming as more households resort
to wood and charcoal for cooking and heating," said Chileshe
Musonda, coordinator at the Zambia Climate Change Network in
Lusaka.
According to figures from the Zambia Forestry Department,
the country already loses between 250,000 and 300,000 hectares
of forest every year, mainly due to the production of charcoal.
Recently, the government announced plans to build a 750 MW
hydropower plant to ease the pressure on existing power
stations. But that may take up to 10 to 15 years to be fully
operational, the ministry of energy said, and changing rainfall
patterns could also affects its operations.
In the meantime, power company Zesco says all that Zambians
can do is hope for rain - lots of it.
In a statement released in July, senior manager Readley
Makaliki said the company needs two or three normal to
above-normal rainfall seasons to get back to its usual energy
production patterns.
"The key thing to note is that even when the rains come
either in November or December, (the power supply) won't
normalise," he said.
