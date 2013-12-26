LUSAKA Dec 26 Zambia's inflation edged up to 7.1 percent year-on-year in December from 7 percent in November, driven by rises in food prices, official data showed on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation quickened to 0.9 percent in December from 0.3 percent in November.

Zambia recorded a trade deficit of 327 million kwacha ($59.29 million) in November, from a trade surplus of 43 million kwacha recorded in October, Central Statistical Office director John Kalumbi said.