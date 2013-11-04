* Zambia warns may revoke Konkola licence
* Copper mining firm plans to scrap over 1,500 jobs
* Sata's populism may deter investors
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Nov 4 Zambian President Michael Sata
threatened on Monday to revoke the licence of Konkola Copper
Mines (KCM), owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources,
if it goes through with a plan to lay off more than 1,500
workers.
Lusaka made a similar ultimatum last month against South
African retailer Shoprite, raising investor concerns in
Africa's top copper-producing country.
"If he is threatening to lay off people let him lay off one
and we will take away the licence from him," Sata told state-run
ZNBC radio, referring to Konkola chief executive Kishore Kumar,
who announced the plan to cut jobs last week.
The company said on Friday that it plans to trim away about
7 percent of its work force of 22,000, including contractors,
by March as it begins to mechanise operations.
"We have been informed of the president's statement and we
shall endeavour to engage the head of state over the matter," a
Konkola spokeswoman told Reuters.
Sata is a populist swept to power two years ago on an
activist platform that promised to defend workers in the
impoverished southern African country.
"Sata's interventions are getting ridiculous and really
clouding the investment outlook for particularly FDI (foreign)
investors," said Chris Becker, Africa market strategist at ETM
Analytics.
"Although Zambia's labour laws on paper are quite liberal
and give companies significant flexibility, Sata is getting
increasingly dictatorial and populist in his interventions."
If Vedanta were to pull out - and KCM is an underperforming
asset - it would have huge consequences as it is the biggest
private sector employer in Zambia.
Vedanta, an Indian oil and gas and mining conglomerate,
bought KCM a decade ago after the exit from Zambia of previous
owners Anglo American.
But the business, which was intended as part of a push
beyond India and as an effort to boost copper exposure, has
repeatedly disappointed the market, its margins dragging behind
more lucrative Vedanta divisions like zinc or oil and gas.
Most recently, it downgraded production expectations for the
full year after mined metal dropped by a fifth in the first
half. Zambia accounted for just 5 percent of Vedanta's core
profit in the year ended in March 2013.
The government last month threatened to shut Shoprite stores
after the South African company fired 3,000 workers who went on
strike over pay. Shoprite, Africa's biggest retailer,
subsequently backtracked on the sackings.
BONDS VERSUS FDI
Zambia now aims to borrow nearly $2 billion from domestic
and foreign markets to fund its 2014 budget deficit and is
becoming more reliant on portfolio versus FDI inflows after a
successful debut $750 million Eurobond launch last year.
ETM's Becker said Sata's moves "will continue to result in a
changing structure of Zambia's external financing from FDI to
more volatile and unpredictable inflows to sovereign bonds".
Zambia is not alone when it comes to heavy state or
political intervention to protect jobs in a region where
unemployment levels are high and much of the work force is still
comprised of subsistence farmers, putting a high social premium
on a regular wage.
Senior officials with South Africa's ruling African National
Congress threatened the licences of Anglo American Platinum
earlier this year over its plans to cut up 14,000 jobs
as it crafted a plan to restore profits.
Amplats, a unit of Anglo American, has since rowed well back
on this target under intense government and union pressure.