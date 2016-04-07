LUSAKA, April 7 Zambia's kwacha marched to its firmest in seven months against the dollar on Thursday as sentiment received a boost after Moody's said mining giant Glencore's investment in new copper mines in the country would lift growth.

By 1440 GMT the kwacha had extended gains to 5.29 percent, trading at 9.8600 dollar, a level the copper-producing southern African country's currency last touched in September.

Traders said Moody's comments, rising copper prices and dollar sales had buoyed the currency.

Glencore has said it would invest over $1.1 billion to sink three copper mine shafts in Zambia. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)