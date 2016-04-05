LUSAKA, April 5 Zambia's kwacha gained more than two percent against the dollar on Tuesday a copper prices firmed, boosting the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer.

By 1000 GMT the kwacha had gained 2.11 percent to 10.6700 per dollar as copper snapped a seven day losing streak.

"The recent gains posted by the Zambian Kwacha have been a result of the local FX market being awash with dollar supply," analysts at the Zambian branch of South Africa's Standard Bank, Stanbic, said in a note. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)