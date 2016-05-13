* Sees single digit inflation within months
* Fiscal deficit seen around 3 percent from 2017
* 2016 growth seen at 3.7 percent vs 3.5 percent in 2015
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, May 13 Zambian President Edgar Lungu,
who faces a tough election challenge in August, defended on
Friday an amendment to the constitution that allowed ministers
to remain in office after parliament dissolved this week.
Ministers are members of parliament, and have previously
vacated their offices when the assembly breaks up. The
opposition fears letting them stay in place will give the
government more leverage in campaigning in the southern African
nation, a major producer of copper.
Lungu, who won a disputed presidential election last year
after his predecessor Michael Sata died in office, told a
televised news conference that the ministerial arrangement was
constitutional.
"I am not insisting that ministers remain in office so that
we can use government resources," he said in response to a
question, adding that he was very confident of victory.
Having served out the rest of what would have been Sata's
term, Lungu, a lawyer, faces a new presidential vote in August,
as well as parliamentary elections in which his Patriotic Front
will be challenged by the United Party for National Development
led by economist Hakainde Hichilema.
Zambia is Africa's second-biggest copper producer but its
economy has been hit by falling world demand, primarily due to a
slowdown in China.
Lungu said he expected inflation, currently running at
almost 22 percent, to slow to single digits "within months",
without elaborating on how this would be achieved.
He said Zambia's budget deficit had averaged 4.8 percent of
GDP in the last two years but was expected to fall to around 3
percent in the medium term, starting next year.
"Having addressed the infrastructure backlog, future
deficits will be lower, averaging around 3 percent of GDP in the
medium term," Lungu said.
Rainfall had greatly improved and Zambia expected a recovery
in electricity generation, which had dropped due to low water
levels at hydropower plants, he said.
And diversification away from the copper sector meant
economic growth was seen accelerating slightly to 3.7 percent in
2016 from 3.5 percent last year.
"This performance will largely be driven by agriculture,
construction and tourism," Lungu said.
On the agricultural front, Zambia has fared better than its
neighbours amid a regional drought, with production of the
staple maize crop forecast to rise to 2.87 million tonnes this
year from 2.6 million tonnes last year.
But maize prices have still risen steeply, and Lungu said
the government had been advised not to bring in price controls
to make the staple more affordable. He did not specify who gave
this advice.
Zambia said last month it had agreed targets with the
International Monetary Fund, preparing the way for an aid
programme by the fourth quarter of the year. It started talks
with the Fund in March after both sides agreed the budget
deficit was not sustainable.
