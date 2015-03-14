* Doctors say results good - president's spokesman
* Spokesman says Lungu to be discharged on Saturday
LUSAKA, March 14 Zambia's new President Edgar
Lungu has undergone surgery in a South African hospital to
correct a narrowing of the oesophagus which caused him to fall
ill a week ago, his spokesman said.
Lungu underwent "a medical procedure" on Friday and he was
expected to be discharged from the Pretoria hospital later on
Saturday, spokesman Amos Chanda said in a statement.
"Doctors have said the results of the procedure were good.
The president has been asked to return for medical review in a
few weeks' time," Chanda said.
Lungu, 58, went to South Africa on Tuesday after he was
discharged from a Zambian hospital, where he had been receiving
treatment after feeling unwell while at an International Women's
Day event in the capital on Sunday.
Lungu assumed the helm of Africa's second-largest copper
producer in January after winning a narrow victory in an
election to replace former leader Michael Sata, who died in
October.
Doctors had advised Lungu to undergo specialist treatment
abroad to correct the problem with his oesophagus, which was a
recurring condition.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo &
Kim Coghill)