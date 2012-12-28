(Adds background)
LUSAKA Dec 28 Zambia is considering
re-introducing price controls on its staple maize meal to
protect consumers from food inflation, state radio quoted
President Michael Sata as saying on Friday.
The price of maize meal has almost doubled to 80,000 kwacha
($15.41) per 25 kg bag from 45,000 kwacha ($8.67) two months ago
and the government says the sharp increase is unjustifiable.
Sata said the government would bring back price controls it
abolished in 1991 if millers maintained high prices, the
state-owned Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation reported.
"As government we can re-introduce price controls if they
(millers) don't stop exploiting people," Sata said, according to
the station.
The southern African country subsidises maize production and
buys the produce, which it then cheaply supplies to millers in
times of shortage to keep maize meal prices affordable.
Agriculture minister Emmanuel Chenda this week said the high
maize meal price was unjustified after the government offloaded
112,000 tonnes of maize on the local market.
Chenda said some millers who received subsidised maize from
the government were selling maize meal to neighbouring
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) instead of supplying the
local market.
Maize meal is the staple of the Zambian diet that sustains
poor households, so curbs on its price could be have wide
political support.
Zambia's inflation rate accelerated to 7.3 percent
year-on-year in December from 6.9 percent in November, partly
because of rising food prices.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by David Dolan and Ed
Stoddard)