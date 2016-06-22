LUSAKA, June 22 Zambia's tax authorities have
shut down a newspaper critical of the government, accusing it of
failing to pay taxes, its managing editor said on Wednesday.
The Post's managing editor Joan Chirwa said Zambia Revenue
Authority (ZRA) officials had ignored a court order preventing
its closure over a disputed debt of 68 million kwachas ($6
million).
"We have been paying the taxes and this outstanding bill is
from an old debt which is in dispute," Chirwa said.
She said the newspaper had been closed because of its
critical editorial policy. "It is not a secret that we are being
targeted because of our stand," she said.
Tax agency officials were not available to comment.
Lee Habasonda, president of Transparency International
Zambia, said the action taken by ZRA was excessive.
"We are very concerned that such a thing is happening at
this time of campaigns for the August 11 elections," he said.
In April, police briefly detained two Post journalists over
a story quoting an opposition leader as saying President Edgar
Lungu had used public funds to pay for a holiday.
Lungu has been in power for just over a year after winning a
ballot triggered by the death of his predecessor, Michael Sata,
in October 2014. He faces a strong challenge from opposition
leader Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National
Development at the polls.
($1 = 10.9400 Zambian kwachas)
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia and Andrew
Roche)