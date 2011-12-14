* Copper royalty doubled to 6 percent
* Wave of resource nationalism sweeping Africa
LUSAKA Dec 14 Mining companies operating
in Zambia, Africa's top copper producer, want the government to
appoint independent international auditors to verify whether
they are paying all the taxes due, the chamber of mines said on
Wednesday.
Investors have been rattled by the doubling of royalties on
copper to 6 percent in the November budget unveiled by Finance
Minister Alexander Chikwanda.
The move is part of a wave of resource nationalism sweeping
Africa as governments in the world's poorest continent aim to
extract more revenue from the mining industry.
Treasury sources have said the Zambian government opted to
hike the revenue-based mineral royalties as a way of collecting
more revenue from the mines because it was difficult to
implement a profit-based system.
"Some parties have expressed concern as to whether the
mining companies are honest enough in their voluntary
declarations," the chamber of mines said in a statement.
"For this reason mining companies strongly recommend that
government appoints independent international auditors to carry
out compliance audits," the chamber said.
The previous government had been carrying out audits on the
industry to ensure taxes were being properly paid.
Copper accounts for three-quarters of Zambia's export
earnings, but the mining industry contributes only about 10
percent of tax revenue.
Mines Minister Wylbur Simuusa told Reuters in London last
week that the new royalties could be rolled back if copper
prices collapsed.
Copper producers operating in the country include Canada's
First Quantum Minerals, London-listed Vedanta Resources
and Glencore International AG.
