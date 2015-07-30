BRIEF-Casmed reports Q1 loss per share of $0.08
LUSAKA, July 30 Zambia's copper production increased by 2.1 percent in the first half of 2015 versus the same period last year as mining companies in Africa's No.2 producer of the metal ramped up output in May and June, the statistics office said on Thursday.
"Increase in copper production in May and June of 2015 was the main reason for the increased output," the Central Statistical Office (CSO) said in a statement.
"Actual copper output increased from 324,654 tonnes over the period January to June 2014 to 331,511 tonnes in the same period of 2015," it said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)
