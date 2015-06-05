LUSAKA, June 5 Zambia's government will cut mineral royalties for underground mines to 6 percent, lower than the 9 percent proposed earlier, the presidency said on Friday.

"Mineral royalty tax will be reduced to 6 percent from the earlier proposed 9 percent. It will remain at 9 percent for open pit mines," presidential spokesman Amos Chanda told Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)