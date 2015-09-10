BRIEF-TWC Enterprises announces Q1 loss per share C$0.13
* TWC Enterprises Limited announces first quarter 2017 results and eligible cash dividend
LUSAKA, Sept 10 Zambia is talking to Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) over its parent company Glencore's plan to suspend operations following a drop on the metal's price, the minister of mines said on Thursday.
"We are about to start discussing with Mopani. We very much get concerned when pronouncements are made about retrenchments," Mines minister Christopher Yaluma told reporters. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)
May 4 Zynga Inc, creator of online game FarmVille, forecast an increase in current-quarter bookings above estimates on Thursday, helped by the strong performance of its titles such as Zynga Poker and Words with Friends.