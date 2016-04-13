LUSAKA, April 13 Zambia's parliament will later on Wednesday debate the amended mines bill which proposes to reduce copper mineral royalties to a variable tax of between 4 to 6 percent, depending on the price of the metal.

The Mines and Minerals Development (Amendment) Bill also proposes to reduce mineral royalties for other base metals to 5 percent for both underground and open cast operations. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)