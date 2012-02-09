* Gov't says to engage miners on tax
* Sees windfall if copper tops $10,000/t
LUSAKA Feb 9 Africa's top copper producer
Zambia may bring back a mining windfall tax if copper prices hit
$10,000 per tonne, the Zambian high commission in South Africa
said on Thursday, quoting the minister of mines.
Copper steadied on Thursday, holding near the year's high,
as hopes Greece would reach a bailout deal boosted the euro,
offsetting data showing a rise in inflation in top consumer
China.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was at $8,576.75 a tonne at 1050 GMT, almost flat from a close
of $8,580 on Tuesday.
"For the whole of this year windfall tax will not come up
unless prices go up to the region of $10,000 per tonne," mines
minister Wylbur Simuusa was quoted in the statement as saying
during a meeting with Rio Tinto officials on the sidelines of a
mining conference in Cape Town.
"The projections are that it will hit $10,000 and at that
time we may sit around the table. If the prices hit those ranges
it is only logical that we talk," he said.
Zambia scrapped the 25 percent windfall tax in 2009
following complaints from mining companies that it raised
production costs and discouraged investment.
It doubled royalties on copper miners to six percent in the
2012 budget to bring in badly needed revenue to increase social
spending and farm subsidies, a move miners have warned may cause
them to scale back operations.
Foreign mining companies operating in Zambia include
Canada's First Quantum Minerals, Vedanta Resources Plc,
Glencore International Plc, Barrick Gold,
Brazil's Vale and Metorex of South Africa.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard and James
Jukwey)