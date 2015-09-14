LUSAKA, Sept 14 Glencore's Zambian unit
Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) is planning to cut 4,300 jobs due to
lower metal prices and high production costs, a union said on
Monday.
"We are not agreeable to the job cuts. We are therefore
requesting for continued dialogue," James Chansa, president of
Zambia's National Union for Miners and Allied Workers, told
Reuters.
MCM will give Zambia's government 60 days notice before
implementing any job cuts, Chansa said.
MCM officials were not immediately available to comment.
