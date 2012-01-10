LUSAKA Jan 10 Zambia plans to double the
contribution of the mining sector to its gross domestic product
to 20 percent to enable the country get more benefits from its
main natural resource, mines minister Wylbur Simuusa said on
Tuesday.
Copper mining is Zambia's economic lifeblood and a key
employer in the southern African country of 13 million people.
Copper is the country's main export and according to
government data from the central statistical office, Switzerland
imports the bulk of the country's copper followed by China.
At a meeting called to review the law governing mining,
Simuusa said the sector currently contributed between 9 and 10
percent to GDP.
"If we can double what we are getting, then we can say we
have at least done something," Simuusa said without giving a
time frame.
He said the government would like state-owned Zambia
Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH), which
currently represents the state in mining ventures via equity
stakes, to actively participate in the industry by running and
owning some mines.
The government would also revamp small-scale mining for it
to contribute more to the economy, and would change mining laws
to give the government a bigger supervisory role, he said.
"We are also diversifying into less traditional mining areas
instead of just concentrating on copper," Simuusa said.
Zambia is Africa's top copper producer.
Foreign mining firms in Zambia include Brazil's Vale
, Canada's First Quantum Minerals and Barrick
Gold and London-listed Vedanta Resources and
commodity giant Glencore.
Studies by the World Bank and the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) had shown that Zambia was not getting the due
benefits from mining, he said.
"In terms of taxation, mining is contributing only 3 percent
against exports of 60-70 percent, and we are saying that should
be changed," Simuusa said.
The review of the law would be done in consultation with
investors to ensure a "win-win situation" for the benefit of the
industry, he said.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by Ron Askew)