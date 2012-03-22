* Says mine costs already high
* Windfall tax could force mine closures
LUSAKA, March 22 Zambia, Africa's top copper
producer, will not reintroduce a mining windfall tax it scrapped
in 2009 because it may force mine closures, the minister of
finance said on Thursday.
"Mining has a long gestation period and we don't want to tax
the mines out of business," Alexander Chikwanda said on
state-owned ZNBC radio
"In fact, there are a lot of complaints from the mines on
the government's hike in the mineral royalty tax from 3 percent
to 6 percent but we need to strike a balance," he said.
Zambia's former mines minister Wylbur Simuusa said in
February the country might bring back the windfall tax if copper
prices hit $10,000 per tonne. Prices are now at around $8,455.
But Chikwanda said that could push up mine production costs
by as much as $500 per tonne, which he said would be too high.
Zambia scrapped the 25 percent windfall tax in 2009
following complaints from miners that it raised production costs
and discouraged investment.
The new government of President Michael Sata doubled
royalties on copper miners to 6 percent in the 2012 budget to
bring in revenue to increase social sector spending and farm
subsidies, a move miners have warned may cause them to scale
back operations.
Foreign miners operating in Zambia include First Quantum
Minerals, London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc
and Glencore of Switzerland.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)