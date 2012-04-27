* Vice-president seeks to reassure investors on London visit
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Adrian Croft
LONDON, April 27 Zambia, Africa's top copper
producer, plans to tighten its grip on the government's share of
profits made at the country's mines, boosting tax revenue and
ensuring a more level playing field for Chinese and other
investors.
Investors in miners operating in Zambia, which include
Glencore, Indian miner Vedanta and
Canadian-listed First Quantum, have fretted over
possible increases in taxes under a government elected last
year, against the backdrop of a surge of resource nationalism
across Africa.
But Vice-President Guy Scott said there were no plans to
change the tax code, and that making sure mining companies
complied with the existing rules would boost income.
"We are very happy with the formula at the moment. We are
not arguing about the taxation formula ... That's not where the
concern is. The concern is compliance," he said, speaking at an
event hosted by Thomson Reuters on Friday.
"There are all these countries that are known as offshore
banking or financial services centres. They get their money from
somewhere, and we suspect some of it may be coming from Zambia,"
said Scott, one of the highest-ranking white officials in
sub-Saharan Africa.
Sticking to the current tax regime was a "firm promise", he
said. "We have backed off a windfall tax which at one stage was
brought in ... We have a higher royalty, and a progressive
profits tax and the interest is not to change the formula but
... to enforce compliance," he said.
The new Zambian government is trying to juggle the competing
priorities of unions demanding better pay for mineworkers with
demands for more stable conditions from mining firms.
Scott said the government would look at under-reporting and
possible transfer mispricing by mining companies, but said there
was an issue with raising tax-collecting capacity.
"You get between 45 and 50 percent of the profit in tax. If
you get it, there is no problem," he said in an interview later.
LEVEL PLAYING FIELD
Ensuring they collect their share of mining profits is a
huge concern for resource-rich African countries like Zambia.
Many countries and pressure groups fear abuse of transfer
pricing rules - governing how companies sell goods between
subsidiaries - means they are losing billions of dollars to tax
havens.
Transfer mispricing happens when a company's unit in Zambia,
for example, sells goods to a second unit at a cut-down price to
ensure it records most profits in a low-tax jurisdiction.
Scott said Chinese miners, with whom relations have not
always been smooth, would be treated like anyone else but would
no longer get the favoured treatment he said they had enjoyed
under the previous administration.
President Michael Sata has toned down his past accusations
that Chinese companies, which have sunk $2 billion into Zambia
to secure a share of its mineral wealth, had created slave
labour conditions in Zambia with scant regard for safety.
"We don't give them any leeway in terms of 'You're special,
we want you, you don't have to pay tax or you don't have to
comply with the labour laws'," Scott said about Chinese firms.
"They have great interest in our natural resources ... We
are not frightened they are going to turn around and go. They
are obviously not. So they need to be treated on an equal
basis," he said.
Scott said he expected the Zambian economy to grow by eight
percent this year, after 6.6 percent growth in 2011, and
inflation to stay around its current level of 6.5 percent. "If
it increases a bit, I don't see what the problem is," he said.
Scott said his aim in coming to London was to convince
investors that "we do speak your language" but he took aim at
rating agency Fitch over its decision in March to revise
Zambia's outlook to negative.
"In some senses, this is a kind of Fitch correction visit
... We get down-rated or up-rated according to maybe what some
25-year-old thinks is the case from various gossip that he's
heard in Zambia, and I'm here to correct it," he said.