LUSAKA Nov 11 Global mining and commodities
trader Glencore's Zambia Mopani Copper Mines should
surrender its mines to the government if the company pursues a
plan to lay off workers as it battles weak prices, a trade union
said on Wednesday.
The Confederation of Trade Unions of Zambia President Joe
Kamutumwa said Mopani should explore other cost cutting options
or surrender its mine.
The union echoed comments by President Edgar Lungu who
warned last week that he would not allow Glencore to lay off
workers at Mopani as part of its plan to suspend production for
18 months at the mine.
Glencore's Zambia unit plans to lay off more than 3,800
workers in Africa's second-biggest copper producer, citing lower
metal prices and rising production costs.
"We wish to take this opportunity to earnestly appeal to
Mopani to adhere to our advice, failure to which the government
should take over the running of the mines," Kamutumwa said.
Mopani spokesman Cephas Sinyangwe declined to comment saying
the company was still discussing the planned job cuts with
unions.
Swiss-based Glencore has pledged to cut its net debt to $20
billion by the end of 2016 to regain the trust of investors
after its shares tumbled to record lows this year.
London copper veered towards six-year lows on Wednesday,
with metals markets braced for fresh pressure after a gauge of
China's factory health showed ongoing weakness in the world's
top metals consumer.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia and Louise
Heavens)