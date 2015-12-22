BRIEF-American Public Education reports Q1 earnings $0.28/shr
* American Public Education reports first quarter 2017 results
LUSAKA Dec 22 Zambia, Africa's second largest copper producer, will in the first quarter next year introduce a new sliding mineral royalty tax that will be adjusted depending on metal prices, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.
Zambian royalty taxes will range between 3 percent and 9 percent depending on the global price of metals, presidential spokesman Amos Chanda said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Joe Brock)
* American Public Education reports first quarter 2017 results
* Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. announces first quarter financial results