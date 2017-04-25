LUSAKA, April 25 Zambia, Africa's second-largest
copper producer, is talking to an Israeli company that wants to
buy a stake in state mining investment arm Zambia Consolidated
Copper Mines Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH), a source told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Israel's Sapir Capital had expressed interest in buying a
stake worth more than $100 million in ZCCM-IH, the source close
to the negotiations said.
"It's in the pipeline, but I can't comment on whether it
will happen or not," the source added.
Officials at Sapir Capital could not be reached.
The Zambian firm has diversified interests in mining, energy
and other sectors of the southern African nation's economy. The
state-owned Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (IDC), an
investment company wholly owned by the government, is the
majority shareholder in ZCCM-IH.
About 800 Zambians bought shares in ZCCM-IH during a 2015
sale of shares in the company, the source said.
The company, which holds a minority state in foreign mining
firms in Zambia, has more than 4,000 shareholders and its market
capitalisation is over $657 million, according to information on
its website.
