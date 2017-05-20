LUSAKA May 20 A row that saw a state-owned
Zambian company sue Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals
for $1.4 billion is likely to be resolved by June, the
southern African nation's presidency said on Saturday.
First Quantum asked a Zambian court in February to dismiss
the suit from Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment
Holdings (ZCCM-IH), which is 77 percent state-owned and holds
minority stakes in most of the country's copper mines.
Presidential spokesman Amos Chanda told Reuters the finance
minister had written to First Quantum and the company agreed to
begin talks with the government on May 30.
"Finance Minister Felix Mutati has prescribed that the talks
should finish within seven days and a government negotiating
team headed by the secretary to the Treasury will be announced
soon," Chanda said.
"First Quantum has informed me that their technical team
will attend the negotiations and they are confident that an
amicable settlement will be reached," he said.
President Edgar Lungu called earlier this month for an
out-of-court settlement in the case.
Zambia is Africa's second-largest copper producer and
differences with mining companies over taxes, electricity
prices, environmental concerns and labour matters often arise.
The $1.4 billion claim by ZCCM-IH includes $228 million in
interest on $2.3 billion of loans it claims First Quantum
wrongly borrowed from the Kansanshi Copper Mine, as well as 20
percent of the principal amount, or $570 million.
ZCCM-IH said in court papers filed in October that First
Quantum used the money as cheap financing for other operations.
First Quantum says the loans were at a fair market rate.
(Editing by Ed Stoddard and Helen Popper)