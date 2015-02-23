LUSAKA Feb 23 President Edgar Lungu said on Monday his government would not allow mining jobs to be lost at Barrick Gold's Zambian copper mine after the company said it plans to close the business due to high royalties.

More than 2,000 unionised workers at the Lumwana copper mine owned stopped work on Monday demanding to know what will happen to them when the company closes the business.

"The Head of State has assured that Government will not allow a single mining job to be lost and has accordingly directed the Ministry of Mines to ensure that operations at Lumwana Mine are not idled for care and maintenance," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)