JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 Zambia's revenue collection
in 2015 could be even lower than the 2 billion kwacha ($202
million) downward adjustment the finance minister made earlier
this year, as weaker copper prices take their toll, the revenue
head said on Wednesday.
The finance minister cut his original revenue target by 2.12
billion kwacha in June, and on Wednesday Zambia Revenue
Authority (ZRA) commissioner general Berlin Msiska suggested the
shortfall could be bigger.
"I think it's fair to say, taking the economic fundamentals
into account, it necessitates revisiting the numbers," he told
Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Johannesburg.
($1 = 9.9250 Zambian kwachas)
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)