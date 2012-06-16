* Measures aimed at curbing cheating
* Measures to be effective immediately
LUSAKA, June 16 Zambia, Africa's top copper
producer, has tightened its regulations on taxation of mining
companies to boost compliance and revenue collection, the
minister of mines said on Saturday.
President Michael Sata has expressed concerns that copper
exporters are misrepresenting the amount of metal leaving the
country. Data shows much of Zambia's exported copper is destined
for Switzerland, but little of it shows up in Swiss customs
figures, raising questions about transparency.
Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma said that mining companies
would now be required to provide information on tonnages, type
and grade of ore mined, quantities and the end product.
Yaluma said mining companies would also be required to
submit annual reports on the recovery percentages and efficiency
of all mining and metallurgical processes.
"We have reviewed legislation in order to independently
monitor the production and export of minerals and failure to
comply will result in revocation of licences and other punitive
measures," he said in a statement.
Mining companies will also be compelled to provide details
of the quantities of minerals sold and their average selling
price, he added.
"Mineral production has been improving over the years but
this improvement has not been matched with a corresponding
increase in revenue to the government," Yaluma said.
Vice President Guy Scott said in April that Zambia planned
to tighten its grip on the government's share of profits made at
the country's mines, boosting tax revenue.
Companies operating in Zambia include Glencore,
Indian miner Vedanta and Canadian-listed First Quantum
, Barrick Gold and Brazil's Vale.